Nicondra: Warm and muggy across the region

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A warm air mass is settled across the region with temperatures again expected to remain 10 to 15 degrees above the long term average of 70 through the week with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s. High pressure will remain in control, but southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast sits on the edge allowing a strong southerly flow to continue to pump in warm moist air. A few spotty showers are likely to develop through the afternoons. Some fog is also likely each morning. The heat ridge will control the region at least through the end of the week.

