BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Retrial for Cardell Hayes in the shooting death of former Saints player Will Smith set for Monday

By Lauren McCoy
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Monday (March 6) for Cardell Hayes, the man once convicted of killing former New Orleans Saints player Will Smith.       

Hayes’ 2016 conviction for manslaughter and attempted manslaughter was vacated by the U.S. Supreme Court because the verdict was not unanimous. Hayes has been free on bond for nearly two years while awaiting his second trial on the exact charges.

A road rage incident turned deadly in the lower garden district nearly seven years ago.

Related coverage

Cardell Hayes found guilty of manslaughter in Will Smith case

Cardell Hayes sentenced to 25 years, credit for time served in Will Smith killing

Cardell Hayes to get new trial for fatally shooting former Saints player Will Smith

Retrial of Cardell Hayes, killer of Saints star Will Smith, delayed to next March

Cardell Hayes’ retrial for killing of Saints’ Will Smith delayed for sixth time

On December 2016, a split Orleans Parish jury found Cardell Hayes guilty of shooting former Saints star Will Smith eight times in his back and side, killing him and injuring Smith’s wife.

Hayes, who claimed self-defense then, was found guilty by a 10-2 jury verdict and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was granted a new trial after serving less than five years.

Hayes’ retrial was first scheduled for July 2021 but has already been delayed six times, with new D.A. Jason Williams now overseeing the case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
The Captain of the Metairie Road St. Patricks Day parade says potatoes, lemons, and limes are...
No potatoes, lemons, or limes will be thrown at St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road
Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say

Latest News

Two adults and an infant injured in a shooting in New Orleans East
Two adults and an infant injured in a shooting in New Orleans East
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Monday for Cardell Hayes, the man convicted for killing former...
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Monday for Cardell Hayes, the man convicted for killing former Saints Will Smith
One man is dead after being hit by an RTA bus
One man is dead after being hit by a RTA bus
The Carousel Gardens reopens just in time for spring
The Carousel Gardens reopens just in time for spring