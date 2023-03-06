Saints sign QB Derek Carr to 4-year deal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have signed free-agent quarterback Derek Carr to a 4-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Rapoport says that the Saints will make the deal work under their current cap situation.

The former Raiders quarterback has met with the Saints twice in the past few weeks.

The first time in New Orleans. Carr brought his wife on the trip. The second time, this past week in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine.

Dennis Allen coached Carr in Oakland.

