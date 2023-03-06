BBB Accredited Business
Saints Super Bowl odds see an uptick after Derek Carr contract agreement

Derek Carr reportedly agreed to a four-year contract with the Saints. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Derek Carr reportedly agreed to a four-year contract with the Saints. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have their QB1 with Derek Carr agreeing to a contract with the Black and Gold. The sports bettors have also taken notice of the Saints new quarterback.

New Orleans now holds 30-1 odds to win Super Bowl 58 according to Caesars Sportsbook. The Saints were previously at 40-1 odds at Caesars.

The NFL Network is reporting a four-year deal for Carr with the Saints. The former Raiders quarterback turns 32 years old in three weeks.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen was the head coach in Oakland when they drafted Carr to be in the Silver and Black.

