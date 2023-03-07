BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of the Georgia man who died during a business trip to Baton Rouge says they have been told he likely died of an accidental overdose.

The family says investigators told them Tuesday that an autopsy showed “no internal or external trauma” to the body.

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, of Walton County, Ga., was found March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.

The body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge has been found, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

RELATED: Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating

Investigators said it is possible he was with others when he accidentally overdosed and they moved his body to another location.

The Baton Rouge Police Department will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to release what its investigation has revealed in Millard’s death.

Millard had been missing for nearly two weeks.

About a week after a man disappeared, the Baton Rouge Police Department continues to ask the public for help locating him, as new evidence.

RELATED: Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Millard was reported missing while on a business trip in Baton Rouge. He and his client went to an LSU basketball game and then went to a bar downtown.

Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in the downtown area, officials said.

Millard had two sons, was a stepfather to two teenagers, and has a 7-year-old daughter.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
The Captain of the Metairie Road St. Patricks Day parade says potatoes, lemons, and limes are...
No potatoes, lemons, or limes will be thrown at St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history

Latest News

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks as she meets Kenyan women leaders at the U.S....
First Lady Jill Biden to visit New Orleans this week
Fatal Crash
9-year-old and 16-year-old killed in Grant Parish crash
Garret Graves
Rep. Garret Graves not running for La. governor
Hemp gummies purchased at a smoke shop in East Baton Rouge Parish on March 5, 2023, are...
La. House speaker blames health department for illegal hemp products