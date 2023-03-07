BBB Accredited Business
First Lady Jill Biden to visit New Orleans this week

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks as she meets Kenyan women leaders at the U.S....
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks as she meets Kenyan women leaders at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)(Brian Inganga | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - First Lady Jill Biden will visit New Orleans on Friday, March 10, the White House announced.

The visit is part of the Biden administration’s “Cancer Moonshot” initiative, which aims to cut the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years.

She is expected to land at Louis Armstrong International Airport around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The First Lady will visit the Louisiana Cancer Research Center accompanied by Senator Bill Cassidy and his wife, Dr. Laura Cassidy, to discuss the importance of colorectal cancer screening and investing in cancer search.

