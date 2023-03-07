Insurers seeking Louisiana incentive grants might rescue UPC customers, Donelon says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says he is trying to help thousands of Louisiana residents who are set lose property coverage at the end of the month. It is due to another insolvent insurer.

Donelon says 30,000 UPC customers will have their coverage canceled on March 29, a month after the company was placed into liquidation by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation and the judicial system in Florida.

The company had already planned not to renew policies in 12 states, including thousands in Louisiana.

“This is yet another acceleration of that demise of the company, by putting them in liquidation rather than supervision as they had been for the past eight months,” Donelon said. “Now the deadline, approved by the court, is the end of this month.”

During a special session last month, Louisiana lawmakers approved $45 million for the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program. Now, Donelon says he has amended the program to let insurers who have applied for state grants assume UPC policies sooner than later.

“By making this available, this new eligibility to companies participating in the incentive program, we hope that the 30,000 policyholders of UPC will be able to get coverage from those grant-recipient companies and avoid the necessity of getting their coverage from Citizens,” he said.

Louisiana Citizens is the state’s insurer of last resort. It has taken on 134,000 policies following previous insurer failures, despite implementing a 63% rate hike at the start of 2023.

Donelon concedes that no companies have been approved for the grants yet, but expects that to happen soon.

“Not approved, but applied,” he said. “And our initial review is that they are going to be approved. That’s two companies: Safepoint and a sister company of Safepoint named CURE (Cajun Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange), domiciled here in Louisiana, that combined have asked for $15 million of the $45 million that’s available. We’re in conversation with two other companies that combined will take $10 million.”

Donelon said he believes the approvals will come in time to help UPC customers who will soon lose coverage.

“I do. Safepoint and CURE, for example, that are presently asking for $15 million in grant money, they’re already doing business in the state,” Donelon said. “I expect that those four companies will be writing UPC policies very shortly.”

