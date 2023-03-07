Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend after fighting, officials say

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend on Tuesday, March 7.

Deputies charged Eric Harrell, 28, of Amite, with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deadly shooting reportedly happened in Independence during the early morning hours of March 7. No street name was released.

Officials identified the victim as Shircreasia Madison, 40, of Independence.

Chief Jimmy Travis said Madison was shot in her home by Harrell, who was her live-in boyfriend, after a domestic dispute between them.

Anyone with information about this case can contact detective Bobby Bradberry at 985-902-2045; call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245; or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.