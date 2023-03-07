BBB Accredited Business
Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend after fighting, officials say

Eric Harrell
Eric Harrell(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend on Tuesday, March 7.

Deputies charged Eric Harrell, 28, of Amite, with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deadly shooting reportedly happened in Independence during the early morning hours of March 7. No street name was released.

Officials identified the victim as Shircreasia Madison, 40, of Independence.

Chief Jimmy Travis said Madison was shot in her home by Harrell, who was her live-in boyfriend, after a domestic dispute between them.

Anyone with information about this case can contact detective Bobby Bradberry at 985-902-2045; call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245; or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip.

This is an ongoing investigation.

