More records set to fall with this warm pattern

Highs stay in the 80s the rest of the week
More records to fall
By Zack Fradella
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At times the weather just gets stuck in repeat and that’s exactly what has happened over the past several weeks.

More records are likely going to fall in the coming days as the very warm and humid conditions roll on. Today another record high is being forecasted as highs top out around 84. The combination of the peak heating hours of the day and high humidity will spark a shower or two around the region so there will be that 20% rain chance.

Much of the same expected on Wednesday, again on Thursday and even into Friday. I’m thinking the end of the week does bring about some small changes as a weakening front gets close to the area. This may allow for slightly better rain chances to round out the week before we drop temperatures a few degrees on Saturday.

A strong cold front is still on the horizon Sunday night into Monday. That will bring us our next rain chance followed by a real chill.

