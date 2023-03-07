BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: The above normal streak continues

Temps in the 80s through the work week
Expect near record temperatures to continue into the end of the week before a series of cold...
Expect near record temperatures to continue into the end of the week before a series of cold fronts bring us some cool air.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We managed to set a new record of 85 in Kenner taking down the 84 set back in 1955. The warm air stays with us right into the rest of the week with high temperatures in the middle 80s threatening records for several more days. We remain under a ridge of high pressure. Even with sinking air in the upper atmosphere warm, moist air at the surface is allowing for cloud cover and with the heat even a few light spotty showers. Most will stay dry. The next trough approaches from the west by Friday increasing cloud cover and bringing a better chance for rain. It still won’t be very widespread. Slightly drier air will move in for Saturday, but we’ll have to wait for the next trough on Sunday to push a stronger front through. This one will likely bring temperatures back down into the upper 60s just below long term averages which are still relatively cool in the low 70s.

