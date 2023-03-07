BBB Accredited Business
Orleans DA reviewing transcripts from Mardi Gras gun case refusals

By Meg Gatto
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams spoke publicly Tuesday (March 7) for the first time since one of his top prosecutors refused 15 gun charges on Mardi Gras.

In a press conference to introduce a partnership between his office and Morris Bart’s Law Firm, Williams vowed to never let that happen again.

Williams said his office is reviewing the Magistrate Court transcripts from Feb. 21 when Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw refused several charges for people accused of illegally carrying a firearm near parade routes and in the French Quarter.

The refusals happened before the cases were screened by the D.A.’s office and before police reports were turned in for the arrests.

One of the people arrested was charged with carrying a handgun with an illegal rapid-fire modification.

Williams said the cases are being carefully reviewed and some of those 15 cases will face prosecution.

“Some of those cases are going to be accepted and prosecuted across the street,” Williams said. “Two of those cases are viable for federal adoption because there is in fact a federal nexus, especially in regards to the case involving the gentleman from Tennessee with the modified machine gun. That would fall under the bailiwick of federal authorities and we plan on making such a referral. Other cases have been accepted as well.”

Despite previously calling Maw’s actions improper in a statement, Williams did not indicate if the prosecutor has or will be disciplined in any way.

