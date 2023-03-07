BBB Accredited Business
Parents could face arrest for failing to secure guns that minors obtain under New Orleans proposal

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new amendment proposed by the New Orleans City Council would see parents punished if a minor obtains a firearm that was found to be improperly secured.

The amendment was proposed during a Criminal Justice Committee meeting on Tues., March 7.

During the presentation, New Orleans Police Lieutenant Sheila Celious told council members that nine kids had access to a loaded handgun in a home or vehicle where they shot themselves or other kids in 2021. Some of those shootings were deadly.

The proposal provides a penalty for any person who fails to secure a firearm that a minor obtains, resulting in a minor either causing or attempting to cause injury or death.

Lt. Celious says the goal of the amended ordinance is to hold adults accountable and subject them to arrest if they’re found to be careless with their guns.

“In general, people separate the right to own a gun from owning it irresponsibly,” District D Councilman Eugene Green said. “Let’s go about the job of saving our young people from any harm whatsoever.”

Minnesota offering free gun locks
Minnesota offering free gun locks(KVLY)

Gun locks are available free of charge at all NOPD District stations.

