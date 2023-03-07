BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans overmatched by Kings in Sacramento, 123-108

Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) dunks over Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) in the first...
Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) dunks over Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) in the first quarter Monday (March 6) in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)(José Luis Villegas | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 25 points, Domantas Sabonis had his eighth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the Pelicans, 123-108, on Monday night (March 6).

Sabonis finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. He leads the NBA with 52 double-doubles.

Huerter added eight assists and five rebounds for the Kings (38-26). Sacramento has won six of its first seven games after the All-Star break.

The Kings outscored the Pelicans 38-20 in the third quarter after the game was tied at 59-all at halftime.

Davion Mitchell got the start for injured Kings star De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) and scored 15 points and added six assists. Trey Lyles scored 14 points off the bench.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points for the Pelicans (31-34), who were beset by sloppy ball-handling. New Orleans committed 16 turnovers to Sacramento’s 11, leading to 21 Kings points.

Coach Willie Green’s team has lost six of its last seven games.

Jonas Valanciunas returned from a calf injury to add 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Pelicans. But guard Jose Alvarado missed the game with a right tibial stress reaction.

The Pelicans return to host Dallas at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, having gone 1-2 on their three-game road trip.

Ingram scores 40 as Pels beat Blazers 121-110; snap 4-game skid
