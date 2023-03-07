BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities

By Jade Moreau
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A big change could be coming for disabled Social Security recipients. It’s one that would help maximize their monthly income.

“I mean, every bit of assistance we have goes a long way,” Wallace Johnson said.

Currently, people with disabilities who receive Supplemental Security Income Benefits see a reduction in their payments if someone helps them with food and groceries regularly. The proposal by the Social Security Administration would change how it calculates food expenses by no longer making it required information given by applicants.

The extra monthly help that could come means a world of difference for people like Wallace Johnson, an education support specialist at Families Helping Families of Southwest Louisiana.

“I had a situation where I had a car, and I couldn’t afford to get the car fixed, so I practically gave it away,” Johnson said. “With a disability and trying to make ends meet, it’s like I can’t afford my car, but I have to pay my bills. I’ve got to get food. I got to do whatever I need to do to survive.”

In the published document on the Federal Register’s website, SSA said it quote ‘expects that these changes will simplify our rules, making them less cumbersome to administer and easier for the public to understand and follow’.

Johnson said families will appreciate the change.

“If the government can help a family to be able to keep their benefits while the family is giving them good, it’s helpful,” Johnson said. “I know a lot of the programs and things that the government had that were assistance that was offered during COVID-19, all of those programs are going to go away.”

A public comment period will be held through April 17 for the proposed rule.

Families Helping Families is hosting a free Social Security workshop from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 21. A public affairs specialist with SSA will be there to answer questions regarding other topics regarding benefits.

To register, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history
Slidell Police detectives identified 41-year-old Mario Andre Scott of Slidell as their suspect...
Suspect arrested, victims identified in Slidell double homicide, police say

Latest News

A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people...
Fight at middle school leaves several injured, officials confirm
Smith was back in his hometown of Amite City, Louisiana last week and he paid a visit to all of...
Star Eagles WR DeVonta Smith visits former elementary school
Southeastern Louisiana University network outages still out after a week
Wi-Fi returns to Southeastern La. University; other networks still out
generic graphic
Man fatally stabbed near Seabrook neighborhood, NOPD says
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Parents could face arrest for failing to secure guns that minors obtain under New Orleans proposal