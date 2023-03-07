BBB Accredited Business
14-year-old boy shot multiple times; another teen arrested, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - UPDATE - The NOPD says a 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times and that another teen has been arrested.

ORIGINAL STORY

The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of St. Roch Avenue Tuesday (March 7) morning.

Police say that a teenage male was shot and later transported to an area hospital for treatment by EMS.

This is a developing story.

