Bruce: 2 more days of near record heat; brief cooldown Saturday then a stronger front late Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More record or near record breaking temperatures expected through Friday.

Bruce: 2 more warm and muggy days before a brief cool down and front Friday night into Saturday. Slim 20% rain chance Friday midday then dry and cooler nights with less humidity through Sunday morning. warmer Sunday before a colder front arrives Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/j0wPTihg1p — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 8, 2023

With a warm moist flow off of the Gulf, it’s possible to get a few light sprinkles, but most will stay dry. We will also likely we see some fog again for Thursday morning with another hot day in the making. It does look like a break shows up just in time for the big parade weekend. A front on Friday will bring a few showers and slightly cooler and drier conditions for Saturday. Sunday will be dry but much warmer for St Patrick’s celebrations. Monday a stronger front arrive with much cooler tems to head into the new week.

