Bruce: More heat and humidity through Friday; A brief cool down Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No heat relief in sight over the next 3 days. The warm air stays with us right into the rest of the week with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s threatening records for several more days. We need to be on the lookout for areas of late night and early morning fog. We remain under a ridge of high pressure.

Bruce: More warmth on the way through thursday as highs hit,the lower 80s. A front will bring a few midday showers and cool us down for Saturday with sunny skies. it does not last long as we warm back up on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/lzRsZXXnL1 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 8, 2023

Even with sinking air in the upper atmosphere warm, moist air at the surface is allowing for cloud cover and with the heat even a few light spotty showers. Most will stay dry. The next trough approaches from the west by Friday increasing cloud cover and bringing a better chance for rain. It still won’t be very widespread. Slightly drier air will move in for Saturday, but we’ll have to wait for the next trough on Sunday to push a stronger front through. This one will likely bring temperatures back down into the upper 60s just below long term averages which are still relatively cool in the low 70s.

