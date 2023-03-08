BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Chalmette pastor arrested on juvenile sex crimes allegations

Pastor Milton Martin turned himself in to police after a months-long investigation into alleged...
Pastor Milton Martin turned himself in to police after a months-long investigation into alleged sexual relations with a juvenile.(SBPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A pastor in Chalmette has been arrested by state police on allegations he had inappropriate sexual relations with a juvenile multiple times.

The incidents happened from 2010-2013 when the victim was aged 14-17, according to Louisiana State Police.

Milton Martin III, 56, turned himself in on March 8 after a months-long investigation.

Martin was the pastor at First Pentecostal Church of Chalmette, according to the front page of the church’s social media page.

Happy Birthday Pastor Otto Martin

Posted by First Pentecostal Church of Chalmette on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

He was booked into the St. Bernard Parish Jail on one count each of felony sexual battery and carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Police say additional charges may be forthcoming.

If anyone has additional information on this case or has been the victim of sexual battery by Milton Martin III, please contact the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit at 504-310-7011.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Latest News

A big fight that broke out at an alternative school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple...
12 arrested after massive brawl at EBR Alternative School
Stream news and weather 24/7
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
Woman accused of ordering DoorDash on stolen aunt’s card posts $50k bond
Smith was back in his hometown of Amite City, Louisiana last week and he paid a visit to all of...
Star Eagles WR DeVonta Smith visits former elementary school