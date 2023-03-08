BBB Accredited Business
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of killing Covington priest, church assistant

49-year-old Antonio Tyson was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of...
49-year-old Antonio Tyson was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice for a double homicide in Covington on Nov. 27, 2022.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The suspect in connection with the double murders in Covington has been indicted by a grand jury, according to St. Tammany Parish D.A.

49-year-old Antonio Tyson was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice for a double homicide in Covington on Nov. 27, 2022.

He is accused of murdering and burning the bodies of Father Otis Young and Ruth Prats. The bodies were discovered just hours after retired priest Otis Young and St. Peter’s Church assistant Ruth Prats were reported missing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

