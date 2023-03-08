Grand jury indicts suspect accused of killing Covington priest, church assistant
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The suspect in connection with the double murders in Covington has been indicted by a grand jury, according to St. Tammany Parish D.A.
49-year-old Antonio Tyson was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice for a double homicide in Covington on Nov. 27, 2022.
He is accused of murdering and burning the bodies of Father Otis Young and Ruth Prats. The bodies were discovered just hours after retired priest Otis Young and St. Peter’s Church assistant Ruth Prats were reported missing.
RELATED STORIES
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Arrest made in connection to Covington double homicide
Second victim in downtown Covington homicide identified as longtime church worker
First of 2 Covington homicide victims identified by St. Tammany Parish coroner
Funeral set Monday for slain Covington priest Otis Young, Aymond will lead service
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.