Heart of Louisiana: Carville family

CARVILLE, La. (WVUE) - For much of the last century, people who were diagnosed with leprosy -- or Hansen’s Disease -- were required to stay at a hospital in Carville, La. That is also where a cure for the disease was found. Here is one family’s story of life with the disease in the Heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.