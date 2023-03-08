BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally stabbed near Seabrook neighborhood, NOPD says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found in the early morning hours of Wednesday (March 8) near the Seabrook neighborhood and the NOPD says an investigation is underway.

Seventh District officers say they responded to a call about an unresponsive person in the 7000 block of Morrison Road around 2:18 a.m.

On the scene, police say that an adult white male was discovered with stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead o the scene by EMS.

No further details were made immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

