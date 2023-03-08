New Orleans council planning subpoena of Cantrell mailer printing company

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Wednesday formally opened an investigation into a controversial mailer sent out by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration.

The flyer, sent out to 106,000 homes in late January, touted Mayor Cantrell’s accomplishments.

Legal experts say it may have violated state law because taxpayer money was used to advertise the mayor’s likeness and image.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell sent out 106,000 flyers touting her administration's accomplishments in 2022. (City of New Orleans)

The mailer was sent as an effort to recall Mayor Cantrell neared its deadline.

When council members reached out to the mayor’s office of communications, they were told the printing company, MPress, selected the people who would receive the mailer.

Council President J.P. Morrell says that concerned him, prompting the council to reach out to MPress.

The council was told if they wanted information about the mailer and who it was sent to, they would need to file a subpoena.

RELATED STORIES

Mayor Cantrell should pay taxpayers back $50k for mailer, Councilwoman Moreno says

Mayor Cantrell may have broken state law mailing out flyers

“The only way the council can subpoena is if they initially launch an investigation,” Council Vice President Helena Moreno said after a council meeting on Wed., March 8. “We’re going to launch an investigation and send out subpoenas and find out exactly what happened with this mailer.”

Moreno says Cantrell should pay back around $50,000 in taxpayer money spent on designing and mailing out the pamphlets.

The council voted unanimously to open the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.