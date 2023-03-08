BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Warm and muggy into the end of the week

Front on Friday
Hot temperature trend continues through the week.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More record or near record breaking temperatures expected the next couple of days. Tuesday we saw a tie with a high of 83. Last time that temperature was met at New Orleans International Airport on March 7th was in 1974. Today we can expect more middle 80s with quite a bit of sunshine around. Today’s record high is 84 set in 1980.

Plenty of moisture means it’s possible to get a few light sprinkles again today as well, but very little coverage. We will also likely we see some fog again for Thursday morning with another hot day in the making. It does look like a break shows up just in time for the big parade weekend. A front on Friday will bring a few showers and slightly cooler and drier conditions for Saturday.

