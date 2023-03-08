Record highs expected again today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The record warmth rolls on as the above-normal weather pattern we’ve been stuck in for 2 to 3 weeks continues.

For your Wednesday, expect a mixture of sun and clouds with highs soaring yet again into the lower to middle 80s. Today’s record is 84 which I’m currently forecasting a tie. There is a small rain chance, mainly along the Mississippi Gulf Coast for possibly an isolated shower.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and weekend, we have a front on the way. That front will bring a small shower chance on Friday followed by some slightly cooler air. Highs heading into the weekend dip back into the 70s with lower humidity making for a nice Saturday. This is great news for the Irish Channel parade.

Unfortunately, we quickly revert back to warmth and humidity with the 80s returning on Sunday. There will be a storm chance late in the day but the hope is that we can get the Metairie St. Patrick’s Day parade in before then. Next week we turn much cooler with maybe some frost north of the lake by the middle of the week.

