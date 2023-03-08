BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Record highs expected again today

Highs stay in the 80s today and Thursday
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The record warmth rolls on as the above-normal weather pattern we’ve been stuck in for 2 to 3 weeks continues.

For your Wednesday, expect a mixture of sun and clouds with highs soaring yet again into the lower to middle 80s. Today’s record is 84 which I’m currently forecasting a tie. There is a small rain chance, mainly along the Mississippi Gulf Coast for possibly an isolated shower.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and weekend, we have a front on the way. That front will bring a small shower chance on Friday followed by some slightly cooler air. Highs heading into the weekend dip back into the 70s with lower humidity making for a nice Saturday. This is great news for the Irish Channel parade.

Unfortunately, we quickly revert back to warmth and humidity with the 80s returning on Sunday. There will be a storm chance late in the day but the hope is that we can get the Metairie St. Patrick’s Day parade in before then. Next week we turn much cooler with maybe some frost north of the lake by the middle of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Latest News

Evening weather update for Tuesday, March 7
Evening weather update for Tuesday, March 7
Bruce: The pollen will thrive with warmer than average temps
Bruce: More heat and humidity through Friday; A brief cool down Saturday
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, March 7
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, March 7
Expect near record temperatures to continue into the end of the week before a series of cold...
Nicondra: The above normal streak continues