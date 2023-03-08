BBB Accredited Business
Saints ranked 10th best NFL team by Players’ Association

Chris Olave celebrates a touchdown reception against the Rams.
Chris Olave celebrates a touchdown reception against the Rams.(New Orleans Saints)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL Players’ Association has ranked the New Orleans Saints as the 10th best team to play for in the league, according to quality report cards released this week.

The Saints ranked first in the league with an A+ grade for how it handles travel for away games. They received high marks for first-class seating and giving their players enough space and individual downtime before away games.

They also received an A grade and are tied for the fifth-best quality locker room in the NFL and they received A- grades for the weight room and training staff.

The Saints were tied for fifth with a B+ grade for “treatment of families”. The report noted that players have family rooms and the organization offers daycare.

The organization received surprisingly low grades for food and nutrition, ranked 29th with an F- grade. The report says that the Saints’ cafeteria is one of three in the league that does not offer dinner. They do offer late lunch at 3 p.m. following noon practice. The food was also ranked fourth-worst in the NFL.

93% of the players believe that owner Gayle Benson is willing to spend money to upgrade the facility and improve things, ranking them 16th overall in this category.

The full report card grades can be seen here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

