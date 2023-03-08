St. Bernard residents question $1.8 billion terminal project at first Port of New Orleans open house

VIOLET, La. (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish residents met with officials from Port of New Orleans on Tuesday (March 7) for the first in a series of open houses to answer questions about a proposed $1.8 billion terminal project planned in the community of Violet.

The project, which state and port officials describe as an economic game-changer for Louisiana, has not been without controversy. Save Our St. Bernard (SOS), a community group opposing the project, said last fall that it had gathered 10,000 signatures from residents opposed to the terminal.

Port officials say the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) eventually is expected to create more than 17,000 direct and indirect jobs and generate $1 billion in new tax revenue for the state and $470 million for St. Bernard Parish.

But nearby residents are concerned about the project’s impacts, ranging from parish infrastructure to environmental damage.

“It’s detrimental to the whole parish if it’s developed,” said Henry Carroll, a longtime St. Bernard resident.

The open house, held at a church in Violet, featured a range of officials from Port NOLA answering questions on topics ranging from traffic to drainage to wetlands mitigation.

“This is a voluntary open house,” said Kimberly Curth, press secretary for Port NOLA, “because we want to engage the community. We want to hear what’s important to them.”

Curth said community input already has shaped the project, with St. Bernard Highway being re-drawn to run closer to the river, whereas an earlier version of plans had it re-routed around the site.

The project currently is in the federal permitting process, which runs from 2-3 years, Curth said.

“It will explore a number of issues. Everything from environmental concerns to traffic,” she said.

In December, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards called an announced $800 million investment from the New Jersey-based Ports America and the Mediterranean Shipping Company of Switzerland a historic public-private partnership between the state, the port, and private money to ensure the massive new terminal is built.

The port and GNO Inc. said Louisiana needs the facility to accommodate newer and bigger container vessels that cannot navigate under the Crescent City Connection bridge. Without it, they say Louisiana will lose shipping business to Texas and Alabama.

“We obviously have concerns, as parish government, about what this does to our infrastructure, to our drainage, to wetland mitigation, and we want to make sure we stay on top of all of those issues,” said St. Bernard Parish Councilwoman Kerri Cellais.

Cellais said that for the parish to get behind the project, Port NOLA would need to secure funding for a proposed third roadway, running from the port site and connecting lower St. Bernard to the interstate.

“It’s necessary,” she said. “We can’t possibly see this project without that road going through.”

Many residents on Tuesday questioned the loss of wetlands due to construction of the terminal. They said the wetlands are crucial for keeping their community from flooding during storms.

“The more cement you pour, the more the rain can’t go nowhere,” Carroll said.

Port NOLA has not gone into specifics on its plans for wetlands mitigation, only saying the federal permitting process requires drainage and wetlands planning.

“We want to make sure that any wetland mitigation that is done for this project is done in St. Bernard and affects St. Bernard,” Cellais said.

The port has detailed its plans for handling stormwater runoff on site, saying ponds would be constructed to collect runoff and, if needed, treat it before discharging the water back into the river.

Port NOLA will hold two more open houses this week: One in Chalmette on Wednesday at the Frederick Sigur Center, and one in St. Bernard on Thursday at the Historic St. Bernard Courthouse. The meetings will run from 4-7 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.