BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

St. Roch man arrested, accused of shooting alleged teen car burglar

A 14-year-old boy allegedly breaking into a car in the 2200 block of St. Roch Avenue was shot...
A 14-year-old boy allegedly breaking into a car in the 2200 block of St. Roch Avenue was shot by the car's owner Tuesday (March 7), according to New Orleans police.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley and Andrés Fuentes
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A St. Roch resident is in legal trouble after being arrested for allegedly shooting a 14-year-old boy he caught breaking into his car on Tuesday morning (March 7).

Court records show 26-year-old Denzal Peters was booked with aggravated battery, illegal use of a weapon and obstruction of justice. Peters was to appear Wednesday afternoon in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court to have a bond set.

New Orleans police said video evidence showed a person emerging from a house in the 2400 block of North Tonti Street and firing several shots toward a stolen vehicle occupied by three people, who appeared to have been attempting to break in to Peters’ black Dodge Charger. Police said a 14-year-old sustained several gunshot wounds before the stolen car sped away and crashed in the 2200 block of St. Roch Avenue.

Related coverage

14-year-old boy shot multiple times; another teen arrested, NOPD says

Gun violence kills 6 juveniles, wounds 17 in New Orleans through first week of March

The NOPD said the wounded 14-year-old, a second juvenile and an unnamed adult suspect also face charges related to the incident, and displayed weapons, ammunition, cell phones and narcotics that were seized after a search warrant was obtained for the stolen Kia Optima they were using.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, NOPD detectives interviewed Peters following the shooting, and he admitted he lived at the Tonti Street home, owned the Dodge Charger and that no one else was home with him. Peters refused to say who had fired shots at the alleged car burglars from the front porch of his home.

A search of Peters’ residence produced a Glock 9mm firearm, two extended magazines, empty ammunition boxes and several plastic bags containing marijuana, the affidavit said. A search of Peters’ Dodge Charger came up empty, the warrant application added.

Police determined the teen was shot by a rifle, which was not immediately recovered. Investigators said in the affidavit that video evidence showed someone believed to be Peters stashing that firearm somewhere outside the camera’s view before returning inside the house before officers arrived.

The police narrative says rifle bullet casings were recovered from Peters’ front yard and front porch, but does not indicate whether the rifle itself was recovered.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected

Latest News

City Council reinstates HANO board member Mayor Cantrell tried to dismiss
Council reinstates HANO board member Sharon Jasper
After nearly 20 years, the old Six Flags site will see new life as development agreements are...
Six Flags site developers finally move forward with plans to revamp
A big fight that broke out at an alternative school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple...
10 arrested after massive 200 person brawl at EBR Alternative School
49-year-old Antonio Tyson was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of...
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of killing Covington priest, church assistant
File photos from 2016 show run down, overgrown, abandoned Six Flags/Jazzland site in New Orleans.
Abandoned Six Flags site in New Orleans