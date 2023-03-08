BBB Accredited Business
Star Eagles WR DeVonta Smith visits former elementary school

Smith was back in his hometown of Amite City, Louisiana last week and he paid a visit to all of...
Smith was back in his hometown of Amite City, Louisiana last week and he paid a visit to all of his old stomping grounds.(Amite Elementary Magnet School)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Star wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles DeVonta Smith is pretty busy on Sundays during football season, but when he has time off after the season, he makes sure to remember his roots.

Smith was back in his hometown of Amite City, Louisiana last week and he paid a visit to all of his old stomping grounds.

On Monday (March 6), he visited his former elementary school, Amite Elementary Magnet School.

While in town, Smith was also honored by the Amite Chamber of Commerce and city officials on Tuesday (March 7) with a town sign dedication. Smith was able to attend the unveiling.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

