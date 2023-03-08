Star Eagles WR DeVonta Smith visits former elementary school

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Star wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles DeVonta Smith is pretty busy on Sundays during football season, but when he has time off after the season, he makes sure to remember his roots.

Smith was back in his hometown of Amite City, Louisiana last week and he paid a visit to all of his old stomping grounds.

On Monday (March 6), he visited his former elementary school, Amite Elementary Magnet School.

While in town, Smith was also honored by the Amite Chamber of Commerce and city officials on Tuesday (March 7) with a town sign dedication. Smith was able to attend the unveiling.

RELATED COVERAGE

Super Bowl win would put Amite native DeVonta Smith in historic company

Amite native DeVonta Smith quietly taking NFL by storm

2021 NFL Draft: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith, Amite native, selected No. 10 by Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith on winning Heisman Trophy: ‘I never sat up and thought I could possibly win it’

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.