BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Still no word as to number of Cantrell recall petition signatures being checked for certification

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It has been nearly two weeks since organizers hoping to trigger a recall election against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell submitted their petition to Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters Sandra Wilson. And still, neither the petitioners nor Registrar Sandra Wilson has said how many signatures were collected and are being examined for certification.

“At this juncture, we just can’t provide any statements about the process, with everything we have going on,” Wilson’s chief deputy registrar Danielle Duplessis-Hammond told Fox 8 on Tuesday.

Under state law, recall petitions are a public record. Fox 8 filed a public records request with the registrar on March 1, seeking to review or copy the petition. So far, the access has not been granted and the registrar says it will not respond to any request that hasn’t been signed by at least 25 “qualified voters of the parish.”

“The law says the recall petition is public record from the time the first person signs it,” said election law attorney Scott Bickford. “So, the custodian of that record was the people that collected the signatures, up until the time they filed it with Sandra Wilson, the registrar of voters. She’s now the custodian.”

According to Louisiana Revised Statute 18:154, “The records of each registrar are public records and at all times during office hours shall be open to inspection, except the early voting confirmation sheets of voters.”

Wilson has 20 business days -- until March 22 -- to certify and count the signatures on the petition. Bickford said that during this certification and counting phase, Wilson has a strong argument for not immediately fulfilling public records requests.

“She has 20 (working) days, once she got that, to count all these signatures and make sure that those signatures are in fact voters in Orleans Parish,” Bickford said. “So, if Sandra Wilson is asked at this point to produce public records, she probably has a good cause under the law to say, ‘No, this would interfere with my project of counting these votes and I can’t even separate half of these and give you half of them without disrupting my count.’

“She probably has a pretty valid reason for not producing any records at this point.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
The Captain of the Metairie Road St. Patricks Day parade says potatoes, lemons, and limes are...
No potatoes, lemons, or limes will be thrown at St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Latest News

Orleans Registrar keeps Cantrell recall petition signature count shrouded in secrecy
Orleans Registrar keeps Cantrell recall petition signature count shrouded in secrecy
Some New Orleans voters received absentee ballots missing an upcoming race.
Some New Orleans absentee voters receive incomplete ballots for March 25 election
Some New Orleans absentee voters receive incomplete ballot for March 25 election
Some New Orleans absentee voters receive incomplete ballot for March 25 election
Stephen Waguespack, president of LABI and former chief of staff under Gov. Bobby Jindal, is...
LABI president poised to enter Louisiana governor’s race