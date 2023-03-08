BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

WATCH: Boat crew spot great white shark swimming just below water’s surface

A crew about 30 miles from the shore of Sarasota were surprised by a great white.
By ABC7 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A crew of a boat off the coast of Florida got quite a surprise when they ran into a great white shark.

WWSB reports that animals are not often seen in the part of the gulf near Sarasota where the boat was. This made it even more of a surprise for Captain RC Gilliland, who captured video of the 15-20 foot long shark swimming beneath the surface.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, great white sharks are born at around four feet long and can grow up to 20 feet long and weigh up to 4,000 pounds in their lifetime.

Gilliland said the creature was spotted around 30 miles from shore.

Around this time last year, another great white shark, named Scot by his trackers, was clocked in the same area.

It’s not known whether this new shark is being tracked.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Latest News

Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
International Women’s Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
A big fight that broke out at an alternative school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple...
12 arrested after massive brawl at EBR Alternative School
Pastor Milton Martin turned himself in to police after a months-long investigation into alleged...
Chalmette pastor arrested on juvenile sex crimes allegations
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations