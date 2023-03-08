Wi-Fi returns to Southeastern La. University; other networks still out

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Wi-fi usage has returned to part of Southeastern Louisiana University for the first time since an “incident” occurred on the school’s network, prompting a state police investigation.

📣 Network Update 📣

WiFi is now live in all residence halls, the union and the library. Access is beginning to return in these areas tonight! — Southeastern LA Univ (@oursoutheastern) March 8, 2023

Wi-fi returned Tuesday (March 7) night after school officials made a “breakthrough” while working towards getting their networks back online. School email, online class resources, online billing, computer labs, and printing still remain unavailable.

Wednesday, March 8 marks the 12th consecutive day of network outages.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.