Woman accused of ordering DoorDash on stolen aunt’s card posts $50k bond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Maili Morris, a Louisiana woman facing 816 counts of financial crimes for allegedly ordering over 100 DoorDash deliveries on a debit card she stole, bonded out of jail on a reduced $50,000 bond.

At the time of her arrest, the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office said her preset bond amount was over $18 million for the crimes she was booked on.

At her bond hearing, a criminal court judge set Morris’ bond at $50,000, which she posted later the same day.

Morris is accused of ordering around $12,000 worth of food and merchandise from restaurants and stores in the Hammond area from Nov. 2022 - Jan. 2023 using a debit card she stole from her aunt.

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her 73-year-old aunt's credit card. (TPSO)

Investigators say Morris made 136 purchases using her 73-year-old aunt’s debit card, which she had linked to her personal DoorDash account.

The orders were made from various vendors including Big Lots, Petsmart, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar General, and several fast food restaurants.

