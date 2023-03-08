BBB Accredited Business
Zion Williamson to remain out for two more weeks

Will be re-evaluated for hamstring injury
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after being fouled on a 3-point play in...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after being fouled on a 3-point play in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in New Orleans, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Williamson scored a career high 43 points and the Pelicans won 119-118. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP)
By Juan Kincaid
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans announced Wednesday (March 8) that forward Zion Williamson and his injured hamstring will be re-examined in approximately two weeks.

Williamson’s right hamstring strain was recently re-evaluated and medical imaging revealed that it continues to heal. Coach Willie Green remains optimistic that the Duke product will return before the regular season’s conclusion on April 9.

Williamson’s been out of the Pelicans lineup since Jan. 2, when he injured his hamstring in a game against Philadelphia. He aggravated it in practice a month later and was expected to miss additional weeks of action.

During Williamson’s absence, the Pelicans have struggled to stay in playoff contention. They currently sit 10th in the Western conference standings.

