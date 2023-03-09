BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bastrop CNA arrested, accused of urinating in hospice patient’s milk container

Shaw is accused of urinating in a hospice patient's milk.
Shaw is accused of urinating in a hospice patient's milk.(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Bastrop man who is a certified nursing assistant (CNA) has been arrested after allegedly urinating in a hospice patient’s milk, according to the West Monroe Police Department.

Donald Shaw, 66, was working as a CNA with a Hospice patient in West Monroe who cannot feed or bathe himself and cannot drink without assistance, according to court records. A local Hospice company that offers bathing assistance sent Shaw to bathe the victim on March 7. WMPD says Shaw was under orders to not administer anything to the victim and to only bathe him.

The complainant (the victim’s daughter) told WMPD she was watching Shaw on a baby monitor while he was in the room with the victim, according to court records. The victim’s daughter says she then watched Shaw turn away from the camera after he took the victim’s milk container from a bedside table. Shaw allegedly placed the container around waist level and began moving his arm.

The victim’s daughter says she watched Shaw then put the milk container back on the bedside table a few moments later, and she went into the room and removed the milk container. Shaw allegedly did not tell the daughter he put anything in the milk and did not disclose doing so before leaving the home either.

Detectives took the milk container as evidence and contact was made with the Hospice company. Shortly after, WMPD says Shaw called the department and went in on March 8 for a recorded interview.

Shaw allegedly admitted to WMPD he did urinate in the milk and replaced it on the bedside table. WMPD says Shaw told them he urinated in the container only because he had to use the restroom.

WMPD says the family made a previous complaint with the Hospice company against Shaw.

Shaw was arrested on a charge of cruelty to the infirmed and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected

Latest News

New Orleans Spring Festivals &amp; Major Events Schedule
2023 New Orleans Spring Festival Schedule
An investigation into prostitution happening at a massage parlor in Zachary has led to a...
Police seize nearly 20K, arrest woman for prostitution at massage parlor
Musician Robert Smith performs with his band The Cure on the Pyramid Stage at the climax of the...
The Cure kicking off first North American tour in seven years in New Orleans
Some calling for SLU President's resignation following handling of network outages
Southeastern La. University announces ‘academic continuity’ plan amid network outages; officials face pressure