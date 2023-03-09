Bruce: 2 fronts on the way; Mild less humid Friday then much cooler Monday into next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a few weeks of at or near record highs, relief is on the way. The first front arrives midday Friday as a stray shower is possible. most will stay dry with highs in the mid 70s and low humidity. We quicky warm back to the mid 80s before a stronger front arrives Monday morning.

Sunday look for a rebound into the 80s before the front moves in later in the day. A few spotty showers or even some storms will develop with the front by nightfall.. Temperatures take a dive on Monday with highs only in the middle 60s. Lows drop back into the 40s and even a few 30s north by the middle of the week.

