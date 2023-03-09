BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: 2 fronts on the way; Mild less humid Friday then much cooler Monday into next week

Bruce: Dry for weekend St Patrick's day parades: Mild Saturday but almost hot Sunday
Bruce: Dry for weekend St Patrick's day parades: Mild Saturday but almost hot Sunday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a few weeks of at or near record highs, relief is on the way. The first front arrives midday Friday as a stray shower is possible. most will stay dry with highs in the mid 70s and low humidity. We quicky warm back to the mid 80s before a stronger front arrives Monday morning.

Sunday look for a rebound into the 80s before the front moves in later in the day. A few spotty showers or even some storms will develop with the front by nightfall.. Temperatures take a dive on Monday with highs only in the middle 60s. Lows drop back into the 40s and even a few 30s north by the middle of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected

Latest News

Cooler and drier with some cold fronts moving into the area.
Nicondra: One more extra warm day before the fronts start
3 day forecast
One more record-warm day
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, March 9
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, March 9
Morning weather update for Thursday, March 9 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Thursday, March 9 at 5 a.m.