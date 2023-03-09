The Cure kicking off first North American tour in seven years in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - English Rock band The Cure kicks off their first North American tour in seven years in New Orleans.

The band announced their “Songs of a Lost World” tour will stop at the Smoothie King Center on May 10.

The 30-date run follows the band’s set of European concerts in 2022 and heads to North America from May to July.

Scottish post-punk/indie rock band The Twilight Sad will serve as the opening act on the tour for all shows.

Tickets will be available via the ‘Ticketmaster verified fan sale’ on March 15 and will require registration to access. Fans can register for up to a maximum of five different shows. Registration closes March 13 at noon.

Over the span of their four-decade-long career, the band released 13 studio albums, two EPs, more than 30 singles and has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. The Cure was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on March 17.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.