BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

GOP leader McConnell hospitalized after fall, spokesman says

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Democrats soft on crime.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Democrats soft on crime.
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell tripped and fell Wednesday at a hotel and was hospitalized, a spokesman for the senator said.

McConnell, 81, was attending a private dinner at a local hotel when he tripped. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, spokesman Doug Andres said.

In 2019, the GOP leader, a survivor of childhood polio, tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture. At the time, he underwent surgery to repair the fracture in his shoulder. The Senate had just started a summer recess and he worked from home for some weeks as he recovered.

The taciturn McConnell is often reluctant to discuss his private life. But at the start of the COVID-19 crisis he opened up about his early childhood experience fighting polio. He described how his mother insisted that he stay off his feet as a toddler and worked with him through a determined physical therapy regime. He has acknowledged some difficulty in adulthood climbing stairs.

First elected in 1984, McConnell in January became the longest-serving Senate leader when the new Congress convened, breaking the previous record of 16 years.

The Senate, where the average age is 65, has been without several members recently due to illness.

The office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., 90, said she was hospitalized last week to be treated for shingles.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., 53, who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was expected to remain out for some weeks as he received care for clinical depression.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected

Latest News

Zurik Investigation: Mayor Cantrell misused tens of thousands of dollars in public funds from...
Zurik Investigation: Mayor Cantrell misused tens of thousands of dollars in public funds from mailer
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russian missiles target cities across Ukraine, officials say
Man shot, killed in Seventh Ward shooting, NOPD says
A big fight that broke out at an alternative school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple...
10 arrested after massive 200 person brawl at EBR Alternative School