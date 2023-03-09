BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

GRAPHIC: Punches apparently thrown on flight in Dallas, caught on video

GRAPHIC WARNING: Punches were thrown on a Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas on Monday, according to a witness and video. (Source: CAITLIN JOHNSON/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CNN) - Safety in air travel in question again after a fist fight broke out on a Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas on Monday.

It marks the latest incident of unruly passenger behavior.

Passengers were boarding a plane at Dallas Love Field Airport bound for Phoenix when one man confronted another and started punching him, according to a passenger who witnessed the incident and captured it on video.

Some passengers reportedly jumped in to help de-escalate the situation.

It’s unclear what led up to the fight, but one of the men reportedly told passengers that the person he attacked approached his family aggressively.

The two men eventually left the plane before takeoff.

Southwest Airlines acknowledged the incident in a statement but said it has no further details to share other than the flight arrived on time and as scheduled.

The Dallas Police Department responded after the incident, but no arrests were made.

The FAA said the system’s software predicts when a plane is lined up to land on a taxiway and sends an alert to air-traffic controllers. (CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected

Latest News

Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
3 Los Angeles K-9 officers wounded; suspect dead in standoff
Three officers were wounded in a shooting in Los Angeles. Police say the suspect is dead. (KABC)
Suspect 'refused to comply' in LA standoff, police say
Some calling for SLU President's resignation following handling of network outages
Southeastern La. University announces ‘academic continuity’ plan amid network outages; officials face pressure
Southeastern Louisiana University network outages still out after a week
Wi-Fi returns to Southeastern La. University; other networks still out