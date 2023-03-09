BBB Accredited Business
LABI’s Stephen Waguespack to run for governor

Stephen Waguespack, president of LABI and former chief of staff under Gov. Bobby Jindal, is...
Stephen Waguespack, president of LABI and former chief of staff under Gov. Bobby Jindal, is expected to announce his own run for governor March 9.(Louisiana Illuminator)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stephen Waguespack is entering the race for Louisiana governor, The Advocate newspaper reports.

Waguespack, the current head of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, told board members there Thursday he will be stepping down from that position to enter the race, The Advocate’s Tyler Bridges reported.

Waguespack will now be the fifth Republican in the race.

