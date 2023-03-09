BBB Accredited Business
LSU hits field for first day of spring practice

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s year number two for the LSU football team under head coach Brian Kelly.

The Tigers held their first practice of spring football early Thursday, March 9.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is back for his fifth year of college ball. In 2022, he accounted for nearly 3,800 yards of total offense and 28 touchdowns.

Standout linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has a new number for his sophomore season but most expect the same explosiveness he showed last season. He finished 2022 with 72 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception.

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (4)
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (4)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Running back John Emery Jr. was not seen at practice. Kelly said the fifth-year senior is focused totally on academics at the moment and has some marks to hit.

The head coach also said another running back, Armoni Goodwin, won’t be back until fall camp.

