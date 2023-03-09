BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU’s Angel Reese named semifinalist for Naismith Player of the Year

LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese is a semifinalist of the Naismith Women’s Basketball College Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Thursday, March 9.

The Maryland transfer holds LSU’s record for double-doubles in a single season.

Information provided by LSU Sports:

Reese, named to the All-SEC First Team and All-Defensive Team last week, joined LSU prior to the season rated as the nation’s No. 1 impact transfer, and she made an immediate impact for the Tigers, leading the SEC with 23.4 points per game and 15.5 rebounds per game.

She recorded a double-double in the first 23 games of the season, the longest streak in LSU history and the longest streak by an SEC player ever to begin a season. Through 28 games, Reese has 27 double-doubles, tied with Sylvia Fowles for the most ever in a season by an LSU player.

With seven SEC Player of the Week honors throughout the week, including the final two weeks of the regular season, Reese set the conference single-season record.

Reese has five games this season with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds to lead the nation. Prior to this season, there were only 19 recorded 20/20 games in program history.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected

Latest News

Junior guard Hailey Giaratana leads Southeastern Louisiana in scoring, averaging 12.3 ppg.
SLU Lady Lions aiming for first SLC Tourney win to punch ticket to ‘Big Dance’
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
Mulkey named semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year
SLU Lady Lions eyeing first-ever NCAA Tourney bid
SLU Lady Lions eyeing first-ever NCAA Tourney bid
LSU guard Cam Hayes (1)
LSU drops 14th straight; falls to South Carolina
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, center, is fouled as she shoots by LSU guard Kateri Poole...
No. 3 LSU suffers first loss, falling to No. 1 South Carolina