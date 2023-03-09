BBB Accredited Business
Man shot, killed in Seventh Ward shooting, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in the Seventh Ward Wednesday afternoon at North Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue, NOPD says.

Around 4:23 p.m., officers were patrolling the area when they were flagged down by a citizen who advised them that a shooting had occurred.

Officers then discovered an unresponsive adult male subject down on the neutral ground, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was declared deceased on the scene.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers.

