BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mulkey named semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has been named a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Thursday, March 9.

Her Tigers are 28-2 heading into the NCAA Tournament in only her second year in Baton Rouge.

Information from LSU Sports:

LSU started the season 23-0, the best start in program history, and was one of the final two remaining undefeated teams. The Tigers finished the regular season 27-1, tied for the best regular season in program history. Their only regular season loss came to No. 1 South Carolina who remains as the only undefeated team heading into March Madness.

On top of leading a successful team on the court, Coach Mulkey has revitalized the LSU Women’s Basketball fanbase. LSU sold-out two home games in the PMAC with 15,157 for its home game against Tennessee and a LSU PMAC all-time record for any sport of 15,721 in the home finale against Mississippi State. LSU will likely get to host more games in the PMAC during the NCAA Tournament as one of the Top-16 overall seeds.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected

Latest News

Junior guard Hailey Giaratana leads Southeastern Louisiana in scoring, averaging 12.3 ppg.
SLU Lady Lions aiming for first SLC Tourney win to punch ticket to ‘Big Dance’
SLU Lady Lions eyeing first-ever NCAA Tourney bid
SLU Lady Lions eyeing first-ever NCAA Tourney bid
LSU guard Cam Hayes (1)
LSU drops 14th straight; falls to South Carolina
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, center, is fouled as she shoots by LSU guard Kateri Poole...
No. 3 LSU suffers first loss, falling to No. 1 South Carolina