Nicondra: One more extra warm day before the fronts start

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The stretch of record highs or at least ties is likely to continue into this afternoon with temperatures in the middle 80s. Some relief is on the way with a front pushing into the area during the day on Friday. We could see a spotty shower, but more importantly cooler and drier conditions settle into the region. Saturday will be nice with highs still warm, but lower humidity.

Sunday look for a rebound into the 80s before the front moves in later in the day. A few spotty showers or even some storms will develop with the front. Temperatures take a dive on Monday with highs only in the middle 60s. Lows drop back into the 40s and even a few 30s north by the middle of the week.

