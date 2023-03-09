One more record-warm day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re in store for another very warm day with record-setting temps once again. Look for highs in the mid to possibly upper 80s under bright sun. We’ll get a slight break in the heat for Friday as temps back down to the 70s with a few more clouds. A weak cold front could bring a small chance for showers Friday evening but we’ll more than likely stay dry.

We’ll start the weekend off with lower dew points and highs in the middle 70s. Only to shoot back up to the 80s by Sunday out ahead of another cold front which will bring our next best chance for storms. Rain chances pick up Sunday night into Monday morning. That kicks off a cooler week ahead with widespread 60s for highs. This colder trend could bring frost-inducing temps in the 30s on the north shore by Wednesday morning.

