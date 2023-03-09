BBB Accredited Business
Saints awarded seventh round compensatory pick

Saints awarded seventh round compensatory pick
The Saints were awarded a seventh round compensatory pick.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will have one more selection in the 2023 draft. The team was awarded a seventh round pick, 257th overall.

The pick stems from the team losing free agents Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams last year while signing Andy Dalton and Marcus Maye.

The Saints currently have eight selections in April’s draft.

