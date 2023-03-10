Amid declining enrollment, NOLA-PS holds meetings to discuss future of vacant schools

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Facing declining enrollment of students in public schools, NOLA Public Schools held the second in a series of meetings designed to solicit input on a strategy the district said it plans to implement to deal with its many vacant properties across the city.

Residents and parents came out to Walter L. Cohen High School in Uptown Thursday night to hear from the district about its plans when it comes to vacant schools overall.

NOLA-PS Chief Operations Officer Tiffany Delcour said the purpose of the meetings is to gather community feedback on the initial strategy the district created. Once that strategy is finalized, Delcour said, it will be presented to the Orleans Parish School Board for approval.

After approval, the strategy would be used to create a plan for each vacant school.

“The district already has a lot of vacant property that we’ve had since Hurricane Katrina, and we’re going to have more in anticipation of our declining enrollments,” Delcour said. “We have some property that’s been vacant for several years, other property that’s become vacant pretty recently, again because of declining enrollment.”

Delcour said New Orleans is not alone in facing an enrollment decline. Surrounding parishes, like Jefferson and St. Tammany, are also seeing fewer public school students, she said.

According to the district, overall K-12 public school enrollment has declined by two percent from 2016 to 2021, with Jefferson and St. Tammany each declining by three percent.

The strategy lays out planned uses for the schools, from educational support services to affordable housing to early childhood education to workforce development.

“We need more productivity in these communities for the people that live in the community,” said Bridgette Martin, a parent and a community activist. “We have a lot of adults that need to be educated, a lot of technology that needs to be given, and a lot of resources that the community could use. Not just for the children but for the parents as well.”

From voicing concerns about the current state of their children’s school building to calling for industrial arts to be returned to schools, there was no shortage of opinions as the meeting got contentious at times.

The district said it has four options when it comes to vacant property:

Keep it to use as swing spaces to house schools in times of renovation or emergency, or seeking short-term tenants Swap it with property owned by another public entity, like the City of New Orleans, in order to gain a property that benefits NOLA-PS Lease it to another user who will redevelop the property to benefit the surrounding community Sell it to a private entity, potentially with a deed restriction to control the use

From Augustine Middle at Tulane and Broad to Valena C. Jones Middle in the 7th Ward to A.P. Tureaud Elementary on Pauger St. in the 7th Ward, there is no shortage of abandoned schools in New Orleans, some empty since Katrina.

“Vacant properties are community assets. We want to make sure they don’t become blight, that they don’t become the things that are negative impacts on neighborhoods and communities,” Delcour said. “We want to make sure they do something.”

The series of four meetings will continue next week, on Tuesday at Kipp Leadership Academy at Colton High School at 6 p.m. The final meeting will take place virtually next Thursday at 6 p.m.

