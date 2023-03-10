Federal monitor says there’s backsliding on the consent decree; NOPD responds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For a decade, the New Orleans Police Department has been under a consent decree with the Department of Justice. It is a broad agreement with the goal of reforms and constitutional policing. But the federal monitoring team for the deal said this week that the NOPD has regressed in some areas.

Jonathan Aronie is the lead federal monitor for the consent decree.

“It’s fair to say, very fair to say, in fact, that the New Orleans Police Department is not the same agency that it was at the outset of this consent decree,” said Aronie. “NOPD has come a long way.”

Still, during a digital public hearing Aronie and his deputy said there had been some regression.

“We’ve seen some slowing and even some backsliding in certain areas, misconduct investigations, community engagement, stop search and arrests, supervision in the Officer Assistance Program,” said Aronie.

In its report covering 2022, the Office of the Federal Monitor wrote,”.. the Monitoring Team and Judge Morgan have concerns that the severe attrition NOPD has experienced has caused some slippage in compliance and in NOPD’s ability to sustain reforms that have been implemented to date.”

FOX 8 spoke to NOPD Deputy Supt. Nicholas Gernon about the monitoring team’s findings.

“So, the monitor’s contention that there may have been, you know, his word is backsliding, right? We feel like that we have substantial compliance with consent decree. We feel that we put out a lot of information in the spirit of transparency on our website,” said Gernon. “We publish a number of those audits that we use to determine where our deficiencies are and to drill down on those deficiencies and we feel like we’re there and we’re meeting a lot of those goals.”

Eric Hessler is an attorney representing the Police Association of New Orleans. “The Police Association of New Orleans has said that the consent decree is causing problems recruiting officers and it’s causing problems for officers who want to stay here and do police work,” said Hessler.

The monitor’s report also raises concerns about the NOPD’s Crisis Intervention Team’s response time, writing, “While NOPD officers generally are providing qualified responses to calls for service when they arrive at the scene, our recent reviews show response times related to such calls for service are an issue, as they are across the Department.”

The NOPD submitted its responses to the monitor’s report in writing and to the court. Among other things, it responds to the monitor’s conclusions about the CIT response times.

“The slow response by one District distorts the average response time dramatically. While response times are a challenge for a department which is understaffed, to label this area as non-compliant based on one data analysis is a faulty conclusion considering the metrics implemented by DOJ and the Monitor,” says the NOPD in its multi-page report of responses.

FOX 8 interviewed Gernon one-on-one for this story and asked where he thinks the discrepancy or gap is related to what the monitor says and what the police department contends.

“I think that if you look at the data we’re there. Now, as the department shrinks in size we are now starting to look at what core functions of the department can we transfer to non-commissioned officers, right? So you look at the civilianization of the department; we’re hiring a number of individuals, both commissioned and professional staff to help us meet the needs of the community but without necessarily having to have an armed officer show up to deal with that issue,” he said.

The federal monitor and his team also looked into issues surrounding the Office of Secondary Employment and police officers.

David Douglass is the Deputy Federal Monitor. And said they also looked at problems with secondary employment for some officers.

“Cheating with respect to secondary employment, so we looked at that and we worked closely with NOPD to further investigate the scope of that potential misconduct and to look at some of the issues and how the secondary employment system was working, so that we could prevent them going forward and some changes have been made,” said Douglass.

In response, Gernon said, “So some of the issues that we saw more broadly with the consent decree but this applies to the Office of Police Secondary Employment too.”

He said when investigations find wrongdoing action is taken.

“We saw that there were some individuals that were perhaps taking advantage of the system, we saw that there were some individuals who had some questionable practices, disciplinary investigations were initiated, there were some really robust investigations that occurred in this department and people were held accountable. People were given suspensions, demotions, whatever the case may be,” Gernon stated.

Aronie said they have met with interim Police Supt. Michelle Woodfork.

“Very impressed with her acknowledgment that things have fallen off track and really the sincere commitment to bring things back and get the job done,” said Aronie.

“The point is that we don’t run away from problems. If there’s an issue we address it head on, we say how we’re going to fix this problem and then we work to fix it and then we test to make sure that our fix actually works,” said Gernon.

He was asked if the NOPD is ready to be removed from the consent decree.

“I think that the question is, have we reached substantial compliance and should we enter a self-monitoring period? And I think that’s a question up to the judge. I believe that we have enough data so that the judge can make a good decision as to when and where that might happen,” said Gernon.

