Front passes today bringing a rain chance

Highs will dip for a today or two
NOLA Weekend
By Zack Fradella
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Change is in the air as we round out the work week with a frontal passage expected to occur later this afternoon.

Ahead of the front, it’s warm and it’s humid which should be of no surprise to anyone. As we get closer to lunch and into this afternoon, expect a few showers or a brief downpour to progress through the area. Rain chances are only about 30-40%. Highs will be around noon with temperatures slowly falling through the late afternoon.

This weekend will be nice one day and then plenty warm to almost hot the other. Saturday looks great with lots of sun and low humidity. Highs remain quite warm as we climb into the upper 70s to near 80. Then there is Sunday which I’m thinking will be a fry fest, highs could soar well into the middle 80s.

Next week brings the long awaited cool down, highs will fall back into the 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s. It’s possible we could see some 30s by Wednesday morning north of the lake. That’s something to watch for frost potential.

