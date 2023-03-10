BBB Accredited Business
Man shot & killed by officers after high speed chase was armed with AR-15 style fully automatic BB rifle

The 31-year-old male suspect was armed and shot at HPD and BPSO who in return, fired shots back, say officials.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police has released an update in a deadly officer-involved shooting and high speed chase that went from Haughton to Bossier City on March 4.

LSP says their initial investigation shows that around 5 p.m. on March 4, an officer with the Haughton Police Department saw a black 2022 GMC pickup on Highway 157. The officer recognized the person driving the truck as a man with outstanding felony warrants for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and strangulation. When the officer tried to pull the 31-year-old driver over, the truck sped away, leading officers on a chase.

The chase went into Bossier City; numerous other agencies joined, including the sheriff’s office and police department in Bossier.

Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office deployed a tire deflation device on the pickup. The driver continued to try to get away, LSP says, hitting several other civilian vehicles along the way. The driver of the pickup continued west on US 80 approaching the intersection with Benton Road, where the pickup flipped, landing on the passenger side.

LSP says after the wreck, the driver armed himself with a firearm; officers from multiple agencies fired at the man. He was shot and pronounced dead on scene. LSP says during the investigation, it was determined the weapon was a Crosman DPMS AR-15 style fully automatic CO2-powered BB rifle.

Meanwhile, officials from Bossier and Haughton have identified the officers involved as:

  • Cpl. Bryan Sprankle, BPSO - 8-year veteran assigned to patrol
  • Ofc. Richard Pollitt, BCPD - 2.5-year veteran assigned to K9
  • Ofc. Gregory Russell, BCPD - 4-year veteran assigned to patrol
  • Ofc. Matthew Boyd, BCPD - 2-year veteran assigned to patrol
  • Ofc. Marcus Green, BCPD - 1-year veteran assigned to patrol
  • Ofc. Patrick Edmonds, Haughton PD - 5-year veteran assigned to patrol

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of LSP’s investigation per standard procedure.

The man killed has been identified by the Bossier Parish coroner as Jason Michael Mattingly Jr.

No officers were injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

